Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Perfect in first game as a Cardinal
Gonzalez converted both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.
Gonzalez showed well in his first start for the Cardinals, converting two field-goal tries of over 40 yards during the Week 13 win over the Packers. The second-year pro out of Arizona State faces a good opportunity to turn his NFL career around if he's able to continue performing well down the stretch, but remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.
