Gonzalez converted both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.

Gonzalez showed well in his first start for the Cardinals, converting two field-goal tries of over 40 yards during the Week 13 win over the Packers. The second-year pro out of Arizona State faces a good opportunity to turn his NFL career around if he's able to continue performing well down the stretch, but remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.

More News
Our Latest Stories