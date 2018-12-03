Gonzalez converted both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.

Gonzalez showed well in his first start for the Cardinals, converting two field-goal tries of over 40 yards during the Week 13 win over the Packers. The second-year pro out of Arizona State faces a good opportunity to turn his NFL career around if he's able to continue performing well down the stretch, but remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.