Gonzalez made both field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries during Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.

Gonzalez has been a strong fantasy asset all season, having converted 16-of-19 field-goal attempts across six contests. He's also made all 10 extra-point tries. The third-year kicker is set for a favorable matchup against the Giants in Week 7.

