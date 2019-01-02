Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Posts 35 points in 2018
Gonzalez connected of nine of 14 field-goal attempts and eight of 11 point-after tries in seven games between the Browns and Cardinals in 2018.
Granted, Gonzalez bounced back from a rough Weeks 1 and 2 with the Browns, when he missed three of five field goals and two of five PATs. During his five-game run in place of the Cardinals' Phil Dawson to wrap up the season, Gonzalez misfired on just three kicks (two 50-plus yard field goals and one extra point) en route to 5.2 points per game. Gonzalez is the only placekicker in Arizona under contract beyond this season, meaning competition likely will arrive via free agency, the draft and/or the return of a healthy Dawson.
