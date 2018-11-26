Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Promoted from practice squad
The Cardinals signed Zane Gonzalez from their practice squad Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Gonzalez was added to Arizona's active roster following the placement of Phil Dawson (hip) on injured reserve. The second-year kicker is on track to start against the Packers on Sunday, and could secure the role for the rest of the season if he performs well.
