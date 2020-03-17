Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Receives second-round tender
The Cardinals applied a second-round tender to Gonzalez on Monday, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 24-year-old converted 31 of 35 field goal attempts and 34 of 35 extra-point attempts in 2019, finishing the season fourth in the NFL in points. Gonzalez is a restricted free agent and can still receive an offer sheet from interested teams, but it's unlikely any teams are willing to fork up a second-round pick.
