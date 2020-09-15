Gonzalez made one of three field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during Sunday's 24-20 victory at San Francisco.
During his breakout 2019 campaign, Gonzalez missed just four field goals in 16 games, three of them from 40-49 yards. In Week 1 of this year, his misfires came from 52 and 49 yards, while his sole success was a 56-yarder. Gonzalez will look to get back on track this coming Sunday against the Washington Football Team, who's stingy defense could force the Cardinals into more FGAs than PATs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Signs tender with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Receives second-round tender•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Ends 2019 fourth in points•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Makes five kicks Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Connects on five extra points•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Another clean outing•