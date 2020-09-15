Gonzalez made one of three field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during Sunday's 24-20 victory at San Francisco.

During his breakout 2019 campaign, Gonzalez missed just four field goals in 16 games, three of them from 40-49 yards. In Week 1 of this year, his misfires came from 52 and 49 yards, while his sole success was a 56-yarder. Gonzalez will look to get back on track this coming Sunday against the Washington Football Team, who's stingy defense could force the Cardinals into more FGAs than PATs.