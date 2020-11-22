Gonzalez hit all three extra points during Thursday's 28-21 defeat in Seattle.
Just four days removed from putting up a season-best 14 points -- four field goals, two PATs -- Gonzalez matched a campaign low with just three points Week 11. The performance pushed him down to 17th among placekickers in points per game with 7.7, the result of ranking 13th in field-goal attempts (19) on the year. Fortunately, the offense has provided the second-most point-after tries (33) in the NFL, helping to provide some utility.
