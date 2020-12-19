The Cardinals placed Gonzalez (back) on injured reserve Saturday.
Gonzalez will be forced to miss the final three games of the regular season due to his back injury. Through 12 appearances with the Cardinals this season, Gonzalez converted 16 of 22 field-goal attempts (73 percent) and 38 of 39 extra-point tries. In a corresponding move, Arizona elevated Mike Nugent.
