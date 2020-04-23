Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Signs tender with Cards
Gonzalez signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
In his first full season in Arizona last year, Gonzalez finished fourth in the NFL with 127 points, powered by 31 field goals (fourth) and 34 extra points (t-15th). His accuracy was on point as well, as evidenced by making 89 percent of his field-goal attempts and missing just one PAT. The performance was enough for the Cardinals to place a second-round tender on the kicker, who should be among the league leaders yet again in 2020 supplementing an ascendent offense led by Kyler Murray.
