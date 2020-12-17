Gonzalez (back) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gonzalez was seen working out on the side during the open portion of the session, setting the stage for his second straight DNP. He'll have one more chance to prove the health of his back this week, but if he's unable to do so the Cardinals are poised to elevate Mike Nugent from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
