Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Struggles vs. Rams
Gonzalez made one of his two field-goal attempts and missed his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Gonzalez tallied just three of a possible seven points Sunday, though his missed field goal was from over 50 yards. Since joining the Cardinals in Week 13, Gonzalez has made four-of-five extra points and four-of-six field goals.
