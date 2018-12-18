Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Tallies two points
Gonzalez converted both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Falcons.
Gonzalez didn't attempt a field goal Sunday, as the Cardinals struggled to move the ball with much efficiency. The second-year kicker has made 75 percent of his kicks since joining Arizona's active roster.
