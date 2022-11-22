Collins totaled seven tackles during Monday's 38-10 loss to the 49ers.
Collins followed up a season-low tackle tally (three) from Week 10 with a more typical stat line one game later. He's one of two Cardinals with at least 70 tackles (71, to be precise) alongside safety Budda Baker (85), helping Colllins rank in a tie for 35th in the NFL with the Seahawks Cody Barton. Collins will aim to keep it up Sunday versus the Chargers before Arizona's Week 13 bye.
