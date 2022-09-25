Collins is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a shoulder injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Collins racked up four solo tackles in the first half of Sunday's matchup, but he sustained a shoulder injury in the second half. If he's unable to return, Nick Vigil will likely handle an increased role for Arizona.
