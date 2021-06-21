Collins was arrested and charged Sunday for excessive speed and reckless driving, according to the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department.

Collins was spotted going 76 mph in a 35-mph zone, precipitating a traffic stop. He later was released and now awaits trial on a charge that is deemed to be a Class 2 misdemeanor and could result in jail time. However the case breaks, the Cardinals and the NFL will wait for the legal process to play out before levying any sort of punishment. In the meantime, Collins will continue to prepare for his rookie campaign after the Cardinals selected him 16th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to serve as the team's starting Mike linebacker.