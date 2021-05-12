Collins is expected to work as the Cardinals' starting MIKE linebacker, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Accordingly, the team has given veteran 'backer Jordan Hicks permission to seek a trade, following back-to-back seasons with 16 starts and triple-digit tackles. Collins and Isaiah Simmons, the Cardinals' first-round picks from the past two offseasons, are expected to be the starting inside linebackers come Week 1. Collins has the build of an edge rusher at 6-foot-5, 259 pounds, but he's apparently more comfortable playing as an off-ball linebacker. In three seasons at Tulsa, the No. 16 overall pick recorded 236 tackles, 7.5 sacks and five interceptions.