Collins (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest versus the Saints, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After being listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Collins had a cap on his reps at Tuesday's session and handled every rep at Wednesday's walkthrough. With his availability confirmed ahead of Thursday, he'll again serve as one of Arizona's top producers of tackles along with safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson (hamstring, questionable), assuming the latter is active.