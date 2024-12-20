Collins (neck) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Collins upgraded to full practice Friday after opening the week with consecutive limited sessions due to a neck injury, so it appears he's moved past the issue in time to suit up Sunday. The Tulsa product has recorded 49 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, over 14 games this season and is expected to serve as one of Arizona's top edge rushers in Week 16.