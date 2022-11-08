Collins recorded seven tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a pick-six during Sunday's 31-21 defeat to the Seahawks.

Collins has been consistent on the tackle front in his second pro campaign, hovering between four and nine per week en route to 61 through nine games. Aside from a two-sack Week 6, though, he didn't make much of an impact in box scores elsewhere until his acrobatic interception of Seattle quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday that he returned 30 yards to the house. The Cardinals expect to be without leading tackler Budda Baker for a few weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, so Collins may have elevated tackle totals as long as the former is sidelined.