Collins logged 40 tackles (26 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) across 17 games for the Cardinals in 2025.

Collins was coming off a productive 2024 campaign in which he logged a career-high 5.0 sacks across 17 games. He was an every-week starter for Arizona from 2022 to 2024 but served in a rotational role in the Cardinals' first seven games of 2025 before starting in nine of the last 10 games, and his tackling and sack numbers were his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2021. Collins enters next season on the final year of a two-year contract extension that he signed with Arizona in August of 2024.