Collins played all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 57 tackles (33 solo), including 5.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles.

Collins has accumulated 98 combined tackles over the past two seasons, which is less than his total from the 2022 campaign (100 combined tackles across 16 regular-season games). However, Collins has developed into more of a pass-rushing threat, leading the Cardinals with 5.0 sacks in 2024. He'll look to develop his pass-rushing abilities during the offseason and improve on his numbers during the 2025 campaign.