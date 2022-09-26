Collins suffered only a minor shoulder injury in the Cardinals' 20-12 loss to the Rams on Sunday per head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Collins suffered the injury in the second half of the loss and was unable to return. However, barring any setbacks, it appears Collins should be able to suit up Sunday when the Cardinals battle the Panthers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Larger role in store in 2022•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Absent from injury report•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Injures shoulder Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Zaven Collins: Facing charges after arrest•