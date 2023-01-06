Collins (calf) was listed as a non-participant on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday.
Collins logged seven tackles while playing 95 percent of defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. However, it appears he came away from the contest with a calf injury, which has kept him sidelined for the first two practices during Week 18 prep. Collins has recorded a career-high 100 tackles, two sacks and six passes defended, including a pick-six, across 16 games this season. He'll now have one more opportunity to increase his practice activity before the regular-season finale against San Francisco this coming Sunday.
