Collins (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Collins will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale after failing to practice during Week 18 prep with a calf injury, marking his first absence of the season. The 2021 first-round pick stepped up into a bigger role during his second season with Arizona, as he's logged the team's third-most tackles heading into Week 18. In his absence, Ben Niemann and Kamu Grugier-Hill should be in line for increased snaps versus San Francisco.