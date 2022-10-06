Collins (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Collins had a cap on his practice reps during Week 4 prep, but he still suited up this past Sunday in Carolina and paced the Cardinals in tackles with eight. Through four games, he ranks fifth on the team in defensive snap share (92.9 percent), while his most-recent performance has pushed him to a close third in tackles (27) behind safeties Budda Baker (32) and Jalen Thompson (28). Collins will look to get rid of his designation for a Week 5 matchup with the Eagles.
