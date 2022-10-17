Collins (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

During Sunday's 19-9 loss in Seattle, Collins went off for nine tackles, including two sacks, and he now ranks second on the Cards in terms of tackles (41) behind safety Budda Baker (45) through six games. Collins has been dealing with a shoulder issue since a Week 3 matchup against the Rams, but he's proceeded to earn 100 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the team's last three contests. He'll look to ditch his injury designation ahead of Thursday's outing against the Saints.