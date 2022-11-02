Collins accrued five tackles and one pass defense during Sunday's 34-26 loss in Minnesota.
Through eight games, Collins has reached five tackles on seven occasions, helping him rank second on the Cardinals in tackles (54) behind Budda Baker (60). Aside from a two-sack Week 6 in Seattle, though, Collins doesn't have much else on his overall ledger this season. With another matchup against the Seahawks on tap Sunday, he'll look to get after Seattle quarterback Geno Smith yet again.
