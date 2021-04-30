The Cardinals selected Collins in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 16th overall.

Collins is a small-school defender but a big-time athlete. A hulking linebacker figure at 6-foot-5, 259, Collins logged a 4.66-second 40 to go with a 35-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump. With safety-like athleticism on a defensive end-like frame, Collins offers the schematic versatility ideal for amoeba fronts, and he should combine with Jordan Hicks and Isaiah Simmons to form one of the league's most dangerous linebacker rotations.