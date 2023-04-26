Collins was lining up as an edge rusher at practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Collins, who primarily played middle linebacker during his first two seasons, has been lining up as outside linebacker and edge rusher during the team's veteran minicamp. Head coach Johnathan Gannon said it remains to be seen if the 23-year-old will continue to line up on the edge come the start of the regular season, so where on defense Collins plays will be worth monitoring throughout the summer.