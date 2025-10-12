Jones (knee) is listed as active Sunday in Indianapolis, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After being limited in practice for all of Week 6 prep due to a knee injury, Jones was listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Now that his availability has been confirmed, he'll continue to serve as the Cardinals' No. 3 WR behind Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson, which so far has amounted to a modest 5-37-0 line on seven targets in four contests for Jones this season.