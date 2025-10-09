Cardinals' Zay Jones: Another limited session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Jones maintained his activity level from one day prior, giving him only one more chance to log a full session Friday before Arizona potentially tags him with a designation in advance of Sunday's game at Indianapolis. He's operated as the Cardinals' No. 3 WR when available this season, but he's mustered just a 5-37-0 line on seven targets in four contests.
