Jones reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Jones' 32 snaps on offense during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Chiefs were ahead of both Devin Duvernay and Reggie Virgil (two each) and behind Simi Fehoko (52) and Harrison Wallace (36). Jones finished the game with a one-yard carry and a 17-yard catch on two targets, and that reception ended up being the second-longest offensive play for the Cardinals. Given his usage in Week 11, Jones stands a good chance of being brought up for Week 12 against the Commanders on Nov. 29, although his next elevation from the practice squad is the last one he is eligible for this season.