Cardinals' Zay Jones: Catches two passes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones caught two of three targets for eight yards in the Cardinals' loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Jones returned from his one-week absence due to a concussion and played 50 percent of the offensive snaps. He has an uninspiring 5-37-0 receiving line on seven targets across four games this season and is well off the fantasy radar.
