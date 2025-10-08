Jones was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After sitting out Week 4 with a concussion, Jones returned to action this past Sunday against the Titans and gathered in two of three targets for eight yards on a 50 percent snap share. With a new health concern in tow, his status will be watched as the week continues to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday at Indianapolis.