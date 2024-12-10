Jones played 24 of the Cardinals' 71 snaps on offense and finished with a 13-yard reception on two targets in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Jones finished fourth among Arizona wideouts in snaps, with Marvin Harrison (60) and Michael Wilson (59) finishing comfortably ahead of him and Greg Dortch (27) narrowly beating him out. The 29-year-old had played more snaps than Dortch in both of the previous three games, but he went without a target in all of those contests. With Harrison, Wilson, tight end Trey McBride and running back James Conner all greater priorities in the passing attack, Jones likely won't have an opportunity to see enough volume to make a splash in fantasy over the Cardinals' final four games of the season.