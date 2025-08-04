Jones is listed among the first-team offense on the Cardinals' first unofficial depth chart of training camp, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Such depth charts need to be taken with a grain of salt, considering they're put together by media relations staff. Nevertheless, it's somewhat notable to see him and not Greg Dortch listed among the starters, especially after the former managed just eight catches and 240 offensive snaps in 11 games last season (as opposed to Dortch's 37 and 407, respectively, in 17 contests). Dortch operates primarily out of the slot, though, so the fact he's listed as the No. 2 behind Michael Wilson (concussion) indicates Wilson may have more of an even split between outside and slot reps in 2025. In such a scenario, Jones could take advantage as an outside option alongside No. 1 Marvin Harrison (knee/illness).