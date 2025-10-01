Jones (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After coming out of a Week 3 loss in San Francisco with a concussion, Jones didn't practice last week in advance of being inactive Thursday against the Seahawks. Logging some on-field work Wednesday is a step in the right direction as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but he likely will need to progress to full by week's end in order to avoid a designation for Sunday's game versus the Titans.