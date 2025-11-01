Jones (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Jones has been working through a lingering knee issue since early October. His practice reps were limited Thursday and Friday, but he's avoided an injury tag for Week 9 after practicing without restrictions Saturday. Jones recorded seven catches (on 10 targets) for 146 yards in the two games prior to the Cardinals' Week 8 bye. Jacoby Brissett was the starter in those two games, and the veteran quarterback will draw the start against Dallas while Kyler Murray -- who is listed as questionable for Week 9 due to a foot sprain -- will serve as the backup if active.