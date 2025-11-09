Jones won't return to Sunday's game at Seattle due to an Achilles injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones went to the turf after an incompletion in his direction in the middle of the second quarter, and trainers specifically were tending to his lower left leg. After he was carted to the locker room, Arizona announced the nature of the injury. Through eight appearances this season, Jones has 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 183 yards and no touchdowns.