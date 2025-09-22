Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Jones emerged from Sunday's loss in San Francisco with a concussion, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gannon added that the injury occurred on the Cardinals' last offensive play, which was a Kyler Murray deep shot to Jones at the two-minute warning. Jones logged 33 of 66 snaps on offense Week 3 en route to two catches (on three targets) for 25 yards. With a short week to prepare for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, he'll likely be hard-pressed to make his way through the protocol for head and injuries and suit up for Week 4 action.