Cardinals' Zay Jones: In concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Jones emerged from Sunday's loss in San Francisco with a concussion, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Gannon added that the injury occurred on the Cardinals' last offensive play, which was a Kyler Murray deep shot to Jones at the two-minute warning. Jones logged 33 of 66 snaps on offense Week 3 en route to two catches (on three targets) for 25 yards. With a short week to prepare for Thursday's game against the Seahawks, he'll likely be hard-pressed to make his way through the protocol for head and injuries and suit up for Week 4 action.
