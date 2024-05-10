Jones and the Cardinals agreed to terms Friday on a contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones' deal is reportedly a one-year contract worth up to $4.25 million, per Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com. The big-bodied veteran was released by Jacksonville after the team's selection of Brian Thomas in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he now finds a landing spot in the desert with a clear spot to starting in three-wide sets. No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison profiles as the alpha in Arizona's wideout room, while tight end Trey McBride could be quarterback Kyler Murray's second most trusted playmaker, but Jones could well solidify himself over Michael Wilson. Jones was limited to nine games last season, but in 2022 he logged a 82-823-5 receiving line on 121 targets.