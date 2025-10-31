Jones (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

In the wake of the Cardinals' Week 8 bye, Jones continues to tend to the knee injury that has bothered him since Week 6 prep. With back-to-back capped sessions under his belt this week, he likely will need to log a full practice Saturday in order to avoid a designation for Monday's game at Dallas. If Jones is able to suit up Week 9, the question remains who between Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett will be under center, as Murray remains limited due to a lingering mid-foot sprain.