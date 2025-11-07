Jones (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones' knee issue has impacted his practice reps since Week 6 prep, but he's been able to suit up for each of Arizona's last three games, netting 146 yards and no touchdowns on seven catches (10 targets) during that span. Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Seattle.