Jones (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones was diagnosed with a concussion following a Week 3 loss at San Francisco and sat out last Thursday's game against the Seahawks, but he made clear progress through the protocol for head injuries this week, logging a limited session Wednesday and an uncapped practice one day later. He'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to be available Sunday versus the Titans.