default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones (concussion) practiced in full Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones was diagnosed with a concussion following a Week 3 loss at San Francisco and sat out last Thursday's game against the Seahawks, but he made clear progress through the protocol for head injuries this week, logging a limited session Wednesday and an uncapped practice one day later. He'll still need to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to be available Sunday versus the Titans.

More News