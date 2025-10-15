Jones (knee) didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Jones took advantage of the early exit of Marvin Harrison in the second quarter of Sunday's defeat in Indianapolis due to a concussion. Overall, Jones' 79 percent snap share represented a season high, and he parlayed a campaign-best eight targets into five catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns. Jones was limited in all three Week 6 practices due to a knee issue, so his absence Wednesday could be related to maintenance. With Marvin Harrison (concussion) and Michael Wilson (foot) also tending to health concerns this week, the trio will be monitored closely to get a sense of who among them may be available Sunday against the Packers.