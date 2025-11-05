Jones wasn't targeted during Monday's 27-17 victory at Dallas.

Jones emerged from the Cardinals' Week 8 bye with practice restrictions due to a lingering knee issue, but he avoided a designation ahead of Monday's game. He proceeded to log a customary 52 percent snap share but was blanked in the box score for the second time in seven appearances this season. Jones is firmly behind fellow WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson in the pecking order at the position, making him a hit-or-miss option on a weekly basis.