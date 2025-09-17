Jones failed to record a single target in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Panthers.

Jones was a complete non-factor against Carolina despite playing 51 percent of the Cardinals' offensive snaps in the contest. With Arizona's aerial attack mostly going through Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison, Jones has been left with little to no action while competing for leftover targets with fellow wideouts Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch. Nonethless, the 30-year-old veteran will have his next opportunity to be involved in a Week 3 matchup against the 49ers.