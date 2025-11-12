The Cardinals placed Jones on injured reserve Wednesday.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Wednesday that Jones suffered an Achilles tear during Arizona's loss to the Seahawks in Week 10, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, meaning the veteran wideout is ruled out of the rest of the season. He now faces a difficult road to recovery ahead of the 2026 campaign. Jones inked a one-year, $4.4 million contract to remain with Arizona last March, so he's scheduled to hit free agency in the upcoming offseason.