Jones caught his only target for four yards during Sunday's 20-13 win in New Orleans.

Jones ranked third among Cardinals wide receivers in offensive snap share with 47 percent behind Marvin Harrison (89 percent) and Michael Wilson (67 percent). Unsurprisingly, Harrison led the way with 5-71-1 on six targets, while Jones nearly matched Wilson's 1-5-0 line (on four targets). In an offense dominated by TE Trey McBride, Harrison and RB James Conner when it comes to looks from QB Kyler Murray, Jones is merely provided with scraps with which to produce.